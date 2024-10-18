Man walks onto path of oncoming train and almost gets run over while staring at his phone (VIDEO)







Friday, October 18, 2024 - A pedestrian was nearly crushed by a train in Buenos Aires, Argentina, as he crossed on train tracks while staring at his phone, surveillance footage shows.

Images provided by Trenes Argentinos shows a man looking down at his phone while walking toward the Cuzco level crossing.

As the man steps onto the tracks, a train is seen approaching the crossing.

The man is seen backing away just in time and getting knocked over after the train appears to hit his hand.

Trenes Argentinos briefly interrupted its service at the Liniers station following the collision.

Watch the video below.