Man says he has resolved to tithe all his income







Wednesday, October 09, 2024 - Andrew Dave Babre said that he has resolved to tithe all his income.

Babre, who disclosed this in a Facebook post on Tuesday, said he made the resolution due to the recent “attack on tithing, the church and clergymen.”

"I use to not take my tithe giving seriously in the past until the attack on tithe intensifies. I figured, if the devil will launch a sustained attack on tithe then there must be something special about tithe giving. Now I resolve to tithe all my income. It is my own way of saying “thank you Lord for giving me all that I have” he wrote.

We see people set themselves up as morally upright judges over clergymen and the church and still we see them complain about lack of love in the world and how unwilling they are to show love if they can't get anything in return . In the absence of love, there is so wickedness, selfishness and self-centredness. E no dey hard to see through the tricks of the devil

“For quite some time it use to be attacks every December at Christmas and every Easter. They use to tell us that Christmas and Easter are not in the Bible. They got tired and leave us alone because we refuse to stop Christmas and Easter, two huge holidays celebrated across the world.”



