Man assaults wife after she caught him red-handed with his mistress







Sunday, October 13, 2024 - In a tragic incident from Bulawayo, a man named John Magu was dragged to court for brutally assaulting his wife, Melody Magagula, after she caught him having an affair with his mistress.

The violent encounter left Magagula with severe injuries and tragically caused her to suffer a miscarriage.

The altercation unfolded when Magagula discovered her husband "in the act" with his mistress at the mistress’ residence. Upon confronting him, Magu became violent and attacked his wife.

“I had to rush there and caught my husband red-handed in a room with his girlfriend. When I quizzed him about what he was doing, he turned violent and severely bashed me,” Magagula told the court.





Following the assault, both spouses applied for protection orders against each other to prevent further abuse. Magagula stated that despite her husband's ongoing infidelity, he frequently accuses her of being unfaithful.

In response, Magu denied the physical abuse claims, asserting that his wife often resorts to violence herself and that she is disrespectful. Despite the ongoing conflict, Magu expressed that he still loves his wife and hopes for reconciliation.

The presiding magistrate, Challenge Mahembe, granted both spouses five-year protection orders. Magu is prohibited from physically or verbally abusing his wife, while Magagula is restrained from emotionally or physically assaulting her husband.