BIANCA CENSORI's mum displays curves as she reacts to claim KANYE WEST wanted her







Monday, October 14, 2024 - Kanye West's mother-in-law Alexandra Censori was seen for the first time on Monday, October 14, after it emerged the rapper allegedly made lewd comments about her.

Kanye, 47, allegedly told his wife Bianca Censori he wanted to have s*x with her mother while she watched, his ex-assistant claims in a disturbing lawsuit.

When approached by Daily Mail Australia while running errands in Ivanhoe, Melbourne on Monday, Alexandra said she wouldn't be drawn into the latest claims about her son-in-law and asked for privacy.

This comes after influencer and former OnlyFans star Lauren Pisciotta sued Kanye in June for allegedly s*xually harassing and stalking her while she worked for him in 2021-22.

In an 88-page updated lawsuit filed on Friday night, October 11, Lauren made dozens of disturbing new claims.

Among them was Kanye's "kink" of wanting to have s*x with the mothers of his s*xual targets, which he frequently talked about.

He allegedly sent Lauren a screenshot on September 28, 2022, of a text conversation between him and Bianca about wanting to have s*x with her mother.

According to Lauren's lawsuit, the lewd text Kanye allegedly wrote to Bianca read: "I wanna f**k your mum. Before she leaves."

Bianca was in the US on a work visa at the time, and her mother, Alexandra, was visiting Los Angeles from Australia.

Lauren claimed Bianca responded to Kanye's texts by declining the offer.