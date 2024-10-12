LUPITA NYONG’O criticizes RUTO over the killing and abduction Gen Zs during anti-government protests in June and July





Saturday, October 12, 2024 - Award-winning Kenyan actress, Lupita Nyong’o, has condemned President Wiliam Ruto over the butchering and abduction of young people during the anti-government protests that rocked his administration in June and July.

Speaking on Friday, Nyong’o, whose father was jailed and tortured under former President Daniel Arap Moi, told the BBC: "It is chilling to see this government resorting to tactics I thought were left in the past."

Ruto’s government has faced international and domestic scrutiny over its approach to quelling the protests.

Streets across major cities, from Nairobi to Kisumu, had been engulfed in chaos, with police clashing with demonstrators.

Critics accused the administration of using excessive force, while defenders of the government maintained that the protests posed a significant threat to public order.

For the first time, the government admitted to fatalities linked to these protests in September.

However, the rising number of missing persons and deaths has only fuelled more anger.

Lupita’s words come at a pivotal moment, as she expressed deep concern for Kenya’s future.

The Kenyan DAILY POST