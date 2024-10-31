Kizungu mingi for nothing, you are very useless – OSCAR SUDI insults CHERARGEI over his obsession to extend RUTO’s term





Thursday, October 31, 2024 - Kapsaret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has slammed Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, terming him useless.

Taking to his X page, Sudi termed Cherargei's opinions as useless, noting that they were only coated with polished words.

“Samson Cherargei is spewing complex English to intrigue and confound. Yet, beneath the polished words, he is as useless as chicken eggs. Very useless! Very useless!” Sudi wrote.

Cherargei, who is a staunch supporter and ally of President William Ruto, has been facing criticism from Kenyans and political leaders alike following his bill proposing an extension of the presidential term limit from five years to seven years.

Even Ruto, who is set to benefit the most if the bill is passed, distanced himself from the proposal, urging members of Parliament to resist any attempts to increase the term limits for either personal or political gain.

The UDA party also released a statement opposing the proposal earlier this month through its Secretary General Hassan Omar, who said that the move goes against Kenya’s democratic ideals and threatens democratic gains made so far.

National Assembly majority leader and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah also joined the debate and termed the bill's premise as “dead on arrival.”

The opposition party ODM on Monday also rejected the bill to extend presidential term limits.

The bill, whose public participation ended on Saturday, seeks to extend all electoral government positions terms from the current five years to seven years and will benefit Governors, MPs, and MCAs.

It also proposed the introduction of a new office for the prime minister among others.

The Kenyan DAILY POST