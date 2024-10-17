Kirinyaga residents warn WAIGURU against taking GACHAGUA’s job as they reject his Impeachment trial at the Senate

Thursday, October 17, 2024 – Kirinyaga residents took to the streets in solidarity with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua who is facing an impeachment trial at the Senate.
Chanting slogans, the protesters
demanded the Senate dismiss the motion and directed their Senator, James Kamau
Murango, to oppose Gachagua’s impeachment.
The demonstrations come amid
mounting political tensions, with many in the crowd adamantly supporting
Gachagua.
Judy Wanjiku, a local resident,
expressed the frustrations of many.
“We are angry with this motion
of impeachment. We are asking the Senate not to impeach Gachagua,” Judy stated.
Her sentiments were echoed by
Joseph Njenga, who warned Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru against attempting to
step into the Deputy President's shoes.
"We are asking Anne
Waiguru to leave Gachagua’s seat alone. Let her wait for 2027, and if Kenyans
accept her, then that's fine," he asserted.
The protests unfolded just a day
after hundreds of women in the county rallied in Kutus town, urging President
William Ruto to consider Waiguru for the position should Gachagua be ousted.
Community leaders from all 20
wards endorsed Waiguru as the most suitable candidate, declaring that Kenya was
ready for a woman Deputy President.
“We are praying a lot for Gachagua, but if things go wrong, we have Waiguru.
"If you look at the
qualifications of those showing interest in the position, I do not think there
is anyone as qualified as Waiguru,” one leader remarked.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments