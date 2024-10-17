Kirinyaga residents warn WAIGURU against taking GACHAGUA’s job as they reject his Impeachment trial at the Senate





Thursday, October 17, 2024 – Kirinyaga residents took to the streets in solidarity with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua who is facing an impeachment trial at the Senate.

Chanting slogans, the protesters demanded the Senate dismiss the motion and directed their Senator, James Kamau Murango, to oppose Gachagua’s impeachment.

The demonstrations come amid mounting political tensions, with many in the crowd adamantly supporting Gachagua.

Judy Wanjiku, a local resident, expressed the frustrations of many.

“We are angry with this motion of impeachment. We are asking the Senate not to impeach Gachagua,” Judy stated.

Her sentiments were echoed by Joseph Njenga, who warned Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru against attempting to step into the Deputy President's shoes.

"We are asking Anne Waiguru to leave Gachagua’s seat alone. Let her wait for 2027, and if Kenyans accept her, then that's fine," he asserted.

The protests unfolded just a day after hundreds of women in the county rallied in Kutus town, urging President William Ruto to consider Waiguru for the position should Gachagua be ousted.

Community leaders from all 20 wards endorsed Waiguru as the most suitable candidate, declaring that Kenya was ready for a woman Deputy President.

“We are praying a lot for Gachagua, but if things go wrong, we have Waiguru.

"If you look at the qualifications of those showing interest in the position, I do not think there is anyone as qualified as Waiguru,” one leader remarked.

The Kenyan DAILY POST