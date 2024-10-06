Kenyans should not pay to obtain IDs - Treasury CS JOHN MBADI tells KINDIKI as he vows to scrap the fee after public uproar





Monday, October 7, 2024 - Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi differed from his Interior counterpart Kithure Kindiki in terms of the fee for one to obtain an identity card.

Speaking while appearing before Senators, Mbadi stated that Kindiki might have overcharged Kenyans and vowed to review the Ksh300 service fees imposed on Kenyan Identity Card applicants.

Mbadi agreed with lawmakers that the government should not charge Kenyans seeking to obtain the critical document for the first time.

In his explanation, the finance minister stated that it was illogical for a person to be charged an extra fee by the government for them to be registered as a Kenyan citizen.

The CS promised to engage the relevant authorities to see to it that the fee is scrapped to relieve Kenyans of the burden.

However, Mbadi in his proposal, maintained that the fee charged for replacing ID cards would not be scrapped.

“I am one of the people who are in this school of thought that you do not have to pay to be registered as a Kenyan," Mbadi stated.

“I don't think it is wise to charge new applicants, maybe we should charge for replacements. I agree that this is a fee that needs to be reconsidered.”

According to Mbadi, it was not the first time he had proposed changes in the fees charged on ID cards. The CS claimed he first proposed the changes while he was a Member of Parliament.

CS Mbadi was forced to clarify the matter after a section of lawmakers led by Nominated Senator Tabitha Mutinda questioned the CS on why the government was charging Kenyans for citizen service.

The Kenyan DAILY POST