Kenyans should not pay to obtain IDs - Treasury CS JOHN MBADI tells KINDIKI as he vows to scrap the fee after public uproar

Monday, October 7, 2024 - Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi differed from his Interior counterpart Kithure Kindiki in terms of the fee for one to obtain an identity card.
Speaking
while appearing before Senators, Mbadi stated that Kindiki might have
overcharged Kenyans and vowed to review the Ksh300 service fees imposed on
Kenyan Identity Card applicants.
Mbadi
agreed with lawmakers that the government should not charge Kenyans seeking to
obtain the critical document for the first time.
In
his explanation, the finance minister stated that it was illogical for a person
to be charged an extra fee by the government for them to be registered as a
Kenyan citizen.
The
CS promised to engage the relevant authorities to see to it that the fee is
scrapped to relieve Kenyans of the burden.
However,
Mbadi in his proposal, maintained that the fee charged for replacing ID cards
would not be scrapped.
“I
am one of the people who are in this school of thought that you do not have to
pay to be registered as a Kenyan," Mbadi stated.
“I
don't think it is wise to charge new applicants, maybe we should charge for
replacements. I agree that this is a fee that needs to be reconsidered.”
According
to Mbadi, it was not the first time he had proposed changes in the fees charged
on ID cards. The CS claimed he first proposed the changes while he was a Member
of Parliament.
CS
Mbadi was forced to clarify the matter after a section of lawmakers led by
Nominated Senator Tabitha Mutinda questioned the CS on why the government was
charging Kenyans for citizen service.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments