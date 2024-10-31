Kenyan man shares how his father repaid his mother when she took him in after he almost died of an ailment following their separation

Thursday, October 31, 2024 – A Kenyan man has shared how his mother took his father in when he got sick and almost died following their separation, and the reward she got for her actions.
He shared his story on X in response to a conversation about
men abandoning their wives and children only to return to them when they are
sick and need to be cared for.
He wrote:
"When my parents first separated, it was mum’s first
time to ever live alone, at 51. Dad rented a place. He couldn’t take care of
himself. He fell ill to h pylori, almost dying. She took him back in. A month
later when he felt better he kicked her in the chest almost killing her.
Another X user familiar with the situation wrote:
"This case really is heartbreaking
Because remember when they were in Kitengela and we were
ready to move her and you told me to just stop, she doesn't want to be
helped."
The initial poster replied:
"I’m actually referencing that time in this tweet, when
I called you. I washed my hands when she took him back in. That was it. I let
go."
He added:
"Well, she got her hand broken three weeks ago by the
same man. He threw a chair at her when she busted him out with another woman in
bed in their Ugenya home. I released both of them a long time ago. They’re gone
gone."
See the rest of his tweets about his parents below.
