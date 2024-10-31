Kenyan man shares how his father repaid his mother when she took him in after he almost died of an ailment following their separation







Thursday, October 31, 2024 – A Kenyan man has shared how his mother took his father in when he got sick and almost died following their separation, and the reward she got for her actions.

He shared his story on X in response to a conversation about men abandoning their wives and children only to return to them when they are sick and need to be cared for.

He wrote:

"When my parents first separated, it was mum’s first time to ever live alone, at 51. Dad rented a place. He couldn’t take care of himself. He fell ill to h pylori, almost dying. She took him back in. A month later when he felt better he kicked her in the chest almost killing her.

Another X user familiar with the situation wrote:

"This case really is heartbreaking

Because remember when they were in Kitengela and we were ready to move her and you told me to just stop, she doesn't want to be helped."

The initial poster replied:

"I’m actually referencing that time in this tweet, when I called you. I washed my hands when she took him back in. That was it. I let go."

He added:

"Well, she got her hand broken three weeks ago by the same man. He threw a chair at her when she busted him out with another woman in bed in their Ugenya home. I released both of them a long time ago. They’re gone gone."

See the rest of his tweets about his parents below.



