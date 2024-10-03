JOHN AMOS' daughter says she learnt about his passing on the media along with everyone else 45 days after his death







Wednesday, October 02, 2024 - Late Hollywood actor, John Amos‘ daughter Shannon has revealed she learned about her father’s death through the media.

She added that her father died 45 days before his d£ath was announced.

She wrote on October 1, shortly after her father's death was made public: "I am without words… Our family has received the heartbreaking news that my Dad, John Allen Amos, Jr., transitioned on August 21st.

"We are devastated and left with many questions about how this happened 45 days ago, learning about it through the media like so many of you.

"This should be a time of honoring and celebrating his life, yet we are struggling to navigate the wave of emotions and uncertainties surrounding his passing. Still, there is some semblance of peace in knowing my father is finally free.

"My family and I deeply appreciate the outpouring of love, calls, and texts. Please continue to hold our family in your thoughts and prayers. Thank you."





Amos, best known for playing the patriarch James Evans Sr. on Good Times, died in Los Angeles on Aug. 21 at 84.

His death, from natural causes, was announced by his son K.C. on Oct. 1.

Back in November 2023 an acrimonious battle between Amos’ children over their father’s care and his legacy was made public.

Shannon Amos had publicly accused her brother K.C. of elder abuse, a claim he denied.

In that November story, Shannon Amos, an entertainment executive turned medicinal healer, told The Hollywood Reporter she supplied extensive documentation to law enforcement agencies in Colorado and New Jersey to investigate her claims of K.C.’s elder abuse, that over time her brother consolidated authority over their father and his affairs, as well as isolating him from members of his inner circle: "This has not only affected me but his grandchildren, his nieces, people he’s worked with and friends he’s had for decades," Shannon said at the time.

Shannon Amos contended that her brother had impersonated their father in communications, disregarded his medical needs, mishandled his finances, and exploited and eroded his legacy.

Her brother K.C. denied all of the allegations.

K.C., who has been developing a documentary about his father titled America’s Dad, said that his sister had engaged in a crusade of character assassination in the hope of making him seem "unfit."