Israel poised to launch invasion of Lebanon







Tuesday, October 01, 2024 - Israeli military forces are reportedly gearing up for a limited ground invasion of Lebanon, with operations potentially beginning as soon as today, according to senior U.S. officials.

This move comes amidst heightened tensions and discussions between Israeli and U.S. leadership over the weekend.

The forthcoming Israeli operation is anticipated to be smaller in scale than the 2006 war with Hezbollah, focusing on ensuring security for communities along Israel’s northern border. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced that the "next stage of the war against Hezbollah will begin soon," aimed at facilitating the return of displaced Israelis to their homes in the north.

On Monday, Israeli troops initiated targeted operations in southern Lebanon, concentrating on Hezbollah infrastructure, including weapons sites and command centers. The Israeli military has declared parts of its northern border, including Metula, Misgav Am, and Kfar Giladi, as closed military zones, prohibiting entry into these areas.

The State Department has acknowledged ongoing communication with Israel regarding these operations, emphasizing that they are currently framed as "limited" and focused on specific Hezbollah targets near the border.

In parallel, evacuation efforts for foreign nationals, including Bulgarians, have intensified as countries mobilize to bring their citizens home ahead of the anticipated ground invasion. Meanwhile, Israeli reservists are gathering at assembly points along the northern border, and logistical trucks have been observed moving northward in preparation for potential military actions.

Further complicating the situation, Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels have declared an escalation of military operations against Israel following Israeli airstrikes on Yemeni infrastructure, which reportedly resulted in casualties.

U.S. President Joe Biden has expressed concerns over the necessity of the impending Israeli incursion into Lebanon, suggesting that the recent death of Hezbollah's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, has weakened the group significantly. In remarks to the media, Biden called for an immediate ceasefire, indicating a desire for diplomatic resolution rather than further military escalation.

Despite these calls for restraint, Israel appears poised to advance its operations, with U.S. officials warning that such actions could spark a wider conflict in the Middle East and result in substantial casualties. The situation remains fluid as both military and diplomatic efforts unfold in the region.