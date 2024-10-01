Israel poised to launch invasion of Lebanon

Tuesday, October 01, 2024 - Israeli military forces are reportedly gearing up for a limited ground invasion of Lebanon, with operations potentially beginning as soon as today, according to senior U.S. officials.
This move comes amidst heightened tensions and discussions
between Israeli and U.S. leadership over the weekend.
The forthcoming Israeli operation is anticipated to be
smaller in scale than the 2006 war with Hezbollah, focusing on ensuring
security for communities along Israel’s northern border. Israeli Defense
Minister Yoav Gallant announced that the "next stage of the war against
Hezbollah will begin soon," aimed at facilitating the return of displaced
Israelis to their homes in the north.
On Monday, Israeli troops initiated targeted operations in
southern Lebanon, concentrating on Hezbollah infrastructure, including weapons
sites and command centers. The Israeli military has declared parts of its
northern border, including Metula, Misgav Am, and Kfar Giladi, as closed
military zones, prohibiting entry into these areas.
The State Department has acknowledged ongoing communication
with Israel regarding these operations, emphasizing that they are currently
framed as "limited" and focused on specific Hezbollah targets near
the border.
In parallel, evacuation efforts for foreign nationals,
including Bulgarians, have intensified as countries mobilize to bring their
citizens home ahead of the anticipated ground invasion. Meanwhile, Israeli
reservists are gathering at assembly points along the northern border, and
logistical trucks have been observed moving northward in preparation for
potential military actions.
Further complicating the situation, Yemen's Iran-backed
Houthi rebels have declared an escalation of military operations against Israel
following Israeli airstrikes on Yemeni infrastructure, which reportedly
resulted in casualties.
U.S. President Joe Biden has expressed concerns over the
necessity of the impending Israeli incursion into Lebanon, suggesting that the
recent death of Hezbollah's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, has weakened the group
significantly. In remarks to the media, Biden called for an immediate
ceasefire, indicating a desire for diplomatic resolution rather than further
military escalation.
Despite these calls for restraint, Israel appears poised to
advance its operations, with U.S. officials warning that such actions could
spark a wider conflict in the Middle East and result in substantial casualties.
The situation remains fluid as both military and diplomatic efforts unfold in
the region.
0 Comments