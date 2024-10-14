I’m President, I own 7 continents - Airline passenger goes rants at air hostess after pilot wouldn’t turn back for her forgotten phone (VIDEO)







Monday, October 14, 2024 - A video has emerged showing the moment a Frontier Airlines passenger bizarrely claimed to be a “sovereign ruler” and “president of this whole goddamn country” in a rant over the pilot's refusal to turn back to let her get her phone from the airport.

The unidentified female passenger erupted into a rant as the flight was getting ready to take off from San Diego en route to Las Vegas, according to a viral clip posted on TikTok on Sunday, October 14.

A fellow passenger who filmed the weird episode claimed the woman went “cr@zy” at the crew after realizing she had left her phone at the gate area.

“If I was white and in a suit, you would stop the f–king plane,” the irate woman could be heard shouting at a flight attendant. “Laugh now, I am the president of this whole goddamn country. Watch see the f–king TV news.”

“Yes, I need to get off this plane and I’m gonna tell you straight up don’t you ever come against nobody because of their skin colour again,” she continued, with no explanation as to why her race was involved.

The woman, who said in the clip she’d been a Frontier customer for eight years, suggested the pilot had enough warning to turn back.

“You had enough time,” she said at one point.

“Don’t tell me you had enough to stop, tell the pilot to not go. You just released him from the bay. I saw it out the window. I know it was in my heart.”

After demanding the flight attendant’s name, the woman appeared to turn her ire toward her fellow passengers, raging: “Keep laughing, watch what happens. You’ll be expired just like your battery on your watch.”

She then added; “I'm an affirmed sovereign ruler here in the government.”

“Seven continents I own,” she said.

Watch the video below