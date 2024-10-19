Former US president, DONALD TRUMP says, if elected, migrants will have to ‘love our country’ to get in

Friday, October 18, 2024 - Former US President, Donald Trump told Hispanic voters on Wednesday, October 16, that under his administration migrants will have to “love our country” to be allowed in.
Trump, 78, made the statement to Hispanic voters at a town
hall event in Miami, before expressing support for continued legal immigration.
“We want workers and we want them to come in, but they have
to come in legally,” the former president said at the forum hosted by Univision
and broadcast in Spanish.
“They have to love our country. They have to love you, love
our people,” Trump told a 64-year-old California farmer concerned about the
continued availability of migrant labor and food prices if the former president
were to win in November.
“The problem with this administration is they’ve totally
lost control,” he added.
Trump argued that the surge in illegal border crossings
under the Harris-Biden administration has put Hispanics in a fraught position.
“A lot of the jobs that you have and that other people have
are being taken by these people that are coming in, and the African American
population and the Hispanic population in particular, are losing jobs now
because millions of people are coming in,” the GOP nominee said.
“They’re coming in, but they’re also coming in largely – in
tremendous numbers coming in – out of mental institutions,” Trump claimed.
“They’re emptying out jails,” he continued. “Their jails are
being let into our country – from Venezuela – but not just South America, from
all over the world.”
“Nobody wants that,” Trump told the farmer. “And that
doesn’t include the terrorists.”
“We have to have people that are great people coming into
our country,” he argued.
“I want them in even more than you do. And we’re going to
make it so that people can come into our country legally.”
Vice President Kamala Harris holds a 19-percentage
point lead (56%-37%) over Trump with likely Hispanic voters, according to
a New York Times/Siena College poll released earlier this week.
However, among Hispanic men, Harris only holds a three-point
advantage (48%-45%) over Trump.
The poll’s findings mark a significant decline from the
level of support Hispanics have given Democrats in past election cycles.
