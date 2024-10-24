Extrajudicial killings have surged since RUTO took power as LSK issues demands after a politician was brutally murdered and body dumped in lake





Thursday, October 24, 2024 – The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has condemned the cold-blooded murder of Della Anole MCA in Wajir County Yusuf Hussein Ahmed whose lifeless body was found floating in Lake Yahud.

In a statement, LSK challenged the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) and the Inspector General of Police to fast-track investigations into the murder, which they termed as extrajudicial.

LKS issued three demands to the ODPP led by Renson Ingonga and the Office of the Inspector General of Police led by Douglas Kanja.

First, the society called for an immediate investigation into the alleged abduction and murder of the MCA after the family confirmed that his body was found in Lake Yahud.

“We demand an immediate, thorough, and independent investigation into the abduction and murder of Hon. Yussuf Hussein Ahmed. We urge the Director of Public Prosecutions to exercise his powers under Article 157(4) of the Constitution and direct the Inspector General of Police to urgently conduct investigations to apprehend and prosecute all those involved in this heinous crime,” LSK President Faith Odhiambo stated in the statement.

LSK also demanded that all law enforcement agencies adhere strictly to the rule of law in the execution of their duties.

"Extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances must not be tolerated in a country that upholds constitutionalism and human rights," the statement.

The body also demanded that all the perpetrators of the crime be brought to book, in a move aimed at quickly restoring confidence in the country's judicial system.

Condemning the heinous events that led to the death of the MCA, LSK pledged to closely monitor the case and ensure that the family gets the justice that it deserves.

