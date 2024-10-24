Extrajudicial killings have surged since RUTO took power as LSK issues demands after a politician was brutally murdered and body dumped in lake

Thursday, October 24, 2024 – The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has condemned the cold-blooded murder of Della Anole MCA in Wajir County Yusuf Hussein Ahmed whose lifeless body was found floating in Lake Yahud.
In a statement, LSK challenged
the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) and the Inspector
General of Police to fast-track investigations into the murder, which they
termed as extrajudicial.
LKS issued three demands to the
ODPP led by Renson Ingonga and the Office of the Inspector General of Police
led by Douglas Kanja.
First, the society called for an immediate
investigation into the alleged abduction and murder of the MCA after the family
confirmed that his body was found in Lake Yahud.
“We demand an immediate,
thorough, and independent investigation into the abduction and murder of Hon.
Yussuf Hussein Ahmed. We urge the Director of Public Prosecutions to exercise
his powers under Article 157(4) of the Constitution and direct the Inspector General
of Police to urgently conduct investigations to apprehend and prosecute all
those involved in this heinous crime,” LSK President Faith Odhiambo stated
in the statement.
LSK also demanded that all law
enforcement agencies adhere strictly to the rule of law in the execution of
their duties.
"Extrajudicial killings and
enforced disappearances must not be tolerated in a country that upholds
constitutionalism and human rights," the statement.
The body also demanded that all
the perpetrators of the crime be brought to book, in a move aimed at
quickly restoring confidence in the country's judicial system.
Condemning the heinous events
that led to the death of the MCA, LSK pledged to closely monitor the case and
ensure that the family gets the justice that it deserves.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
