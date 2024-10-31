ERIK TEN HAG is being consoled by his parents after Manchester United sacking







Thursday, October 31, 2024 - Erik ten Hag has returned to his hometown in Holland after being sacked as Manchester United manager.

After his contract was terminated, Ten Hag immediately raced to Manchester Airport where a private Cessna Citation jet was waiting to take him back to the Netherlands to be with his family.

After his arrival at his home, the 54-year-old was consoled by his parents Hennie and Joke who visited their son at his £1m modern three storey home near the centre of Oldenzaal last night.

It was also gathered that Ten Hag didn't travel home with his wife Bianca or their three children.

It's understood they remained behind at his home in Cheshire where Bianca will sort out admin matters before joining him in the Netherlands.

Ten Hag was sacked after a disastrous start to the season with United placed 14th in the Premier League.

A 2-1 defeat to West Ham at the weekend was the final straw for the Dutch manager.