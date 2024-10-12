DIDDY lost weight before arrest for trafficking and not while in jail, new report claims

Saturday, October 12, 2024 - Sean "Diddy" Combs appeared noticeably slimmer during his court appearance on Thursday, October 10, fueling speculation that his weight loss is linked to his recent time behind bars.
The music mogul’s thinner appearance sparked rumours that he
had not been eating well in jail or that the pressure from his criminal case
was starting to take its toll.
However, sources close to the situation told TMZ that
Diddy’s weight loss occurred before his arrest by federal authorities last
month, and it's the result of a new health-conscious lifestyle, not jail
conditions.
The reports stated that Diddy had been spending significant
time at his Miami mansion earlier this year as the federal investigation into
him unfolded. During this period, he adopted a physical and mental health
regimen to stay in shape, with regular exercise playing a key role in his
transformation. While it's unclear exactly how much weight he shed, photos from
shortly before his arrest show signs of weight loss.
Although jail food isn't exactly gourmet, insiders say Diddy
has been eating well and that his changed appearance has nothing to do with his
time behind bars. The weight loss, according to sources, is purely the result
of a commitment to healthier living.
