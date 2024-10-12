DIDDY lost weight before arrest for trafficking and not while in jail, new report claims







Saturday, October 12, 2024 - Sean "Diddy" Combs appeared noticeably slimmer during his court appearance on Thursday, October 10, fueling speculation that his weight loss is linked to his recent time behind bars.

The music mogul’s thinner appearance sparked rumours that he had not been eating well in jail or that the pressure from his criminal case was starting to take its toll.

However, sources close to the situation told TMZ that Diddy’s weight loss occurred before his arrest by federal authorities last month, and it's the result of a new health-conscious lifestyle, not jail conditions.

The reports stated that Diddy had been spending significant time at his Miami mansion earlier this year as the federal investigation into him unfolded. During this period, he adopted a physical and mental health regimen to stay in shape, with regular exercise playing a key role in his transformation. While it's unclear exactly how much weight he shed, photos from shortly before his arrest show signs of weight loss.

Although jail food isn't exactly gourmet, insiders say Diddy has been eating well and that his changed appearance has nothing to do with his time behind bars. The weight loss, according to sources, is purely the result of a commitment to healthier living.