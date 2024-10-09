Country music star, GARTH BROOKS' accuser submits 'explicit' text message he allegedly sent her







Wednesday, October 09, 2024 - American Country music star, Garth Brooks rape accuser has shared a 's3xually explicit' text message he allegedly sent her before slamming him for publicly naming her in his countersuit.

Brooks, 62, was accused of s3xual assault and battery in a complaint filed on Thursday, by a makeup artist who worked for his wife Trisha Yearwood, 60.

She filed anonymously as ‘Jane Roe.’ As part of her lawsuit, she included an alleged screenshot of text messages between the pair.

'And that huge stick you carry! Roo-sevelt!!' the plaintiff allegedly wrote in a redacted text featured in the lawsuit, as per In Touch.

'I'll take that nick-name. Thank you. I love you,' Brooks allegedly replied, with laughing and heart emojis.

According to the court docs, Brooks allegedly 'used more than one cell phone, and sometimes would use different "names" and email addresses to communicate with Ms. Roe. He would tell Ms. Roe ahead of time that it would be him sending her communications, under a different name.'

In the plaintiff's filing, she also claims Brooks allegedly 'encouraged Ms. Roe to speak in a sexualized manner to him' like in the text screenshot.

'[Garth] sent [Jane] sexually explicit text messages and pressured her to engage in sexting with him,' the lawsuit read.

Additionally, she claims that although Brooks thought he deleted 'everything on Ms. Roe’s phone,' some of their alleged texts remain on her phone.

The Friends In Low Places singer previously denied the claims in a complaint filed under 'John Doe' in Mississippi in mid-September, to try to suppress her accusations, before she filed suit against him.

Now, the plaintiff's attorneys at Wigdor LLP have issued a statement to DailyMail, stating he named the accuser 'out of spite.'

'Garth Brooks just revealed his true self. Out of spite and to punish, he publicly named a rape victim. With no legal justification, Brooks outed her because he thinks the laws don’t apply to him.'

'On behalf of our client, we will be moving for maximum sanctions against him immediately,' the statement read.

Attorneys Douglas H. Wigdor, Jeanne M. Christensen, and Hayley Baker added they intend to file the motion for sanctions in order to revert to Jane Roe.

The day prior, Brooks fought back against the lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault and battery during a livestream with his fans.

'A lot’s happened in the last two weeks,' he said during TalkShopLive's Inside Studio G chat, alluding to the allegations leveled against him.

'This thing is on, it’s gonna happen, and people are telling me it could be up to two years. OK?' he continued, seemingly referring to the upcoming legal battle.

In the livestream, Brooks went on to urge his fans to 'take a deep breath, just kinda settle in and let’s hold hands and take a trip together.'

He indicated that he wouldn't have much to say about the lawsuit, which he said could take two years to play out in court, adding, 'It is something that we cannot talk about. That’s all we can say about it.'

Earlier this week, Brooks denied the rape accusations, calling it a 'hush money' shakedown.

He responded to the accusations in a statement to DailyMail.com: 'For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars.'

'Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money. In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of — ugly acts no human should ever do to another,' he added.

He added: 'We filed suit against this person nearly a month ago to speak out against extortion and defamation of character. We filed it anonymously for the sake of families on both sides.'

Brooks said the situation 'has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face.'

He added, 'I want to play music tonight. I want to continue our good deeds going forward. It breaks my heart these wonderful things are in question now. I trust the system, I do not fear the truth, and I am not the man they have painted me to be.'