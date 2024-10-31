Birds of a Feather? - MARY LINCOLN’s friend and fellow gospel singer JOYCE IRUNGU breaks silence following her alleged leaked private photos.





Thursday, October 31, 2024 - Popular gospel singer and businesswoman, Joyce Irungu, a close friend of controversial singer Mary Lincoln, has broken silence after her alleged private photos went viral on social media.

Joyce distanced herself from the trending photos and accused unnamed people of trying to taint her brand.

“I wish to unequivocally dissociate myself from the malicious heavy allegations with intentions of damaging my reputation.

"The story is totally untrue, unfounded, and targeted to disparage my brand. The photos shared online have been manipulated with Photoshop software.

"Anyone can tell, can see! They do not represent me in any capacity,” she posted on her Facebook account.

“They have been photoshopped by some people with ulterior motives, targeting to tarnish and undermine me as a brand, gospel individual, and as a business person,’’ she added.

Joyce noted that the impact of such fake and photoshopped images is profoundly painful and hurting and ought to be condemned in the strongest terms possible.

However, she vowed to remain steadfast in her commitment to integrity and resilience.

Joyce is a close friend of gospel singer Mary Lincoln, who was also caught in a nasty scandal involving leaked private photos sometime back.

They are both accused of luring rich men with private photos.

