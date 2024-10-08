Activist KASMUEL McOURE almost beaten up after he tried to address a gathering - Branded a traitor (VIDEO).





Tuesday, October 8, 2024 - Youthful political activist Kasmuel McOure faced public wrath after he tried to address a gathering during a civic education exercise.

The people who had gathered around refused to be addressed by him, claiming that he was a traitor.

Kasmuel was in the company of Raila Odinga’s goon Calvince Okoth alias Gaucho when the incident happened.

Gaucho came to his rescue and tried to calm down the angry crowd.

Kasmuel has lost credibility after it was revealed that he is an NIS agent posing as a revolutionist.

Blogger Aoko Otieno alleged that Kasmuel was recruited by NIS in July this year to spy on Gen Zs.

Watch the video.

Kasmuel almost beaten up after he tried to address a gathering- Branded a 'traitor' pic.twitter.com/NYwZIWcHIO — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 8, 2024

