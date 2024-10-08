A Kikuyu prophet throws a lavish birthday party for gospel singer MARY LINCOLN - Warned that she might wreck his marriage (PHOTOs)





Wednesday, October 9, 2024 - Controversial gospel singer Mary Lincoln turned a year older in style in a colourful birthday party organized by a flamboyant Kikuyu prophet identified as Prophet Peter K.

The party was hosted at a lavish hotel, with reports suggesting that the self-declared prophet covered all the expenses.

The camaraderie between the married prophet and Mary Lincoln has raised eyebrows.

Social media fanatics are warning the Man of God that Mary Lincoln might wreck his marriage if he is not careful.

The beautiful songstress wrecked the marriage of renowned vernacular presenter Njogu Wa Njoroge, forcing him to abandon his wife.

Below are photos of the birthday party the married prophet organized for Mary Lincoln.













