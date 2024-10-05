A Kenyan biker dies in a grisly road accident after bragging how he cruises at 290km/hr with his sports bike (PHOTOs).

Saturday, October 5, 2024 - A young man identified as Kyeff Mwaniki has perished in a fatal accident after bragging on social media how he is a speed junkie.
Before his death, the deceased biker posted a photo
revealing that he cruises at 290 km/hr.
He made the post a few weeks ago, only to be involved in an
accident while reportedly speeding along a busy highway.
His sports bike was written off during the crash.
A sneak peek into his Facebook account reveals he loved
pulling daring stunts with his ill-fated sports bike.
He also participated in racing competitions where she showed
his prowess in riding superbikes.
Kyeff was in his early 20’s.
See photos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments