A Kenyan biker dies in a grisly road accident after bragging how he cruises at 290km/hr with his sports bike (PHOTOs).

Saturday, October 5, 2024 - A young man identified as Kyeff Mwaniki has perished in a fatal accident after bragging on social media how he is a speed junkie.

Before his death, the deceased biker posted a photo revealing that he cruises at 290 km/hr.

He made the post a few weeks ago, only to be involved in an accident while reportedly speeding along a busy highway.

His sports bike was written off during the crash.

A sneak peek into his Facebook account reveals he loved pulling daring stunts with his ill-fated sports bike.

He also participated in racing competitions where she showed his prowess in riding superbikes.

Kyeff was in his early 20’s.

