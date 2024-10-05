A goon confesses that they were paid 500 bob by Embakasi Central MP and GACHAGUA’s ally Benson Gathiru alias Mejja Donk to cause chaos at Bomas (VIDEO).





Saturday, October 5, 2024 - A lady, who was among the goons that caused chaos at Bomas of Kenya during the public participation exercise on Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment, has confessed that they were hired by Embakasi Central MP Benson Gathiru alias Mejja Donk.

She said that the two-term MP, who is among Gachagua’s close allies, paid them Ksh 500.

However, she complained that the money was too little because they spent the whole day at Bomas causing chaos.

“Tulilipwa kuvuruga (we were paid to cause chaos),” she was heard saying in the video.

The public participation exercise at Bomas was marred with chaos after goons started causing violence, injuring political activist Morara Kebaso.

This is not the first time that the Embakasi Central MP has been accused of hiring goons to cause mayhem.

He was grilled by the DCI in August this year for reportedly hiring goons to infiltrate the anti-government protests led by Gen Zs.

He was also once alleged to be the main financier of the dreaded Gaza gang that wreaked havoc in Kayole during the previous administration.

A goon confesses that they were paid 500 bob by Embakasi Central MP and Gachagua's ally Benson Gathiru alias Mejja Donk to cause chaos at Bomas pic.twitter.com/1TXle7uVBH — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 5, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.