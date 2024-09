Sunday, September 8, 2024 - A woman has revealed how she solved the issue of domestic violence in a family.

She explained that when she moved into her neighbourhood, she noticed a neighbour was always beating his wife.

Rather than call the police, she paid louts to harass him and she warned him that she would set the louts on him again if she hears his wife crying.

Since then, she said she has not heard cries coming from the house.