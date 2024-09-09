Watch Ukraine test new weapon that can ‘rain molten metal and burn iron in seconds' on Russian soldiers (VIDEO)

Monday, September 9, 2024 - Ukraine has developed a new weapon known as "dragon drones" that can be used to spray molten metal on Russian units.
Several videos circulating on social media platforms,
including one posted by the Ukrainian defence ministry on Telegram, depict the
low-flying drones releasing torrents of fire actually molten metal onto
Russian-held positions in wooded areas.
The white-hot mixture of aluminium powder and iron oxide,
called thermite, burns at temperatures up to 4,000 degrees Fahrenheit (2,200
degrees Celsius). It can rapidly burn trees and vegetation providing cover to
Russian troops, if not directly killing or disabling them, a CNN report said.
Thermite can easily burn through almost anything, including
metal, leaving little protection against it.
Thermite was first used by the Germans as bombs dropped from
zeppelins over Britain in World War I. Both Germany and the Allies employed
thermite aerial bombs in World War II, and they also used it to disable
captured artillery pieces by placing thermite into the breech and melting the
weapon shut from the inside.
Thermite is just one type of incendiary weapon, with others
including napalm and white phosphorus.
"Incendiary weapons are weapons or munitions designed
to set fire to objects or cause burn or respiratory injury to people through
the action of flame, heat, or combination thereof, resulting from a chemical
reaction of a flammable substance such as napalm or white phosphorus,"
United Nations Office for Disarmament website says.
The website further says, "The use of incendiary
weapons is heavily interlinked with concerns over the respect of international
humanitarian law, particularly the prohibition of weapons that cause
superfluous injury or unnecessary suffering and regulations to protect
civilians from the effects of hostilities."
