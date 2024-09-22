Watch the moment Mbeere North MP GEOFFREY RUKU was chased away like a burukenge after he tried to disrupt MORARA KEBASO’s meeting in Embu town (VIDEO).





Sunday, September 22, 2024- Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Ruku was booed and chased away by a crowd attending a civic education event led by activist and lawyer Morara Kebaso in Embu Town.



The MP who had attempted to disrupt the meeting was met with loud jeers and chants from the rowdy crowd.

He was forced to make a hasty retreat after he was chased away.

Morara Kebaso seized the moment to criticize the MP and reminded locals of Ruku’s unfulfilled promise to bring a Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) to Ishiara and further slammed him for sponsoring the controversial Maandamano Bill which is a direct affront to the right to protest.

