An AK47 rifle recovered from notorious thugs suspected to be behind a string of violent robberies in Garissa (PHOTOs).





Sunday, September 22, 2024 - In an intelligence-led operation, a joint team of officers drawn from General Duties, DCI, and APS Garissa have successfully apprehended three individuals suspected of orchestrating a string of violent robberies in the Burburis area of Garissa Sub-County.

Ali Isaac Muhumed, aka "Jografia,” 38, and Muhumed Bare Hussein, 30, were flashed out of their hideout in Burburis and arrested alongside Habiba Yusuf, 70, who provided them with refuge after their criminal escapades.

Upon raiding their hideout, law enforcement officers unearthed a treasure trove of incriminating evidence, including an AK47 rifle with serial number A082674 and 6 rounds of ammunition, 12 mobile phones and two knives, among other damning items.

The trio were escorted to Garissa Police Station for processing pending arraignment on Monday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.