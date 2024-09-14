Video of Gen Z Goliath BRADLEY MARONGO partying hard with a bevy of beauties in a club even as his mother claims he no longer picks up her calls.





Saturday, September 14, 2024 - Gen Z Goliath Bradley Marongo was captured on camera partying with some beautiful ladies in a nightclub as they indulged in alcohol.

Marongo forgot all his troubles and danced the night away, even as his mother claims that he no longer picks up her calls.

Speaking to the media, Bradley’s mother, Monica Marongo, accused her son of being consumed by city life and the attention he has been getting to the point of neglecting his family.

Marongo has landed several ambassadorial deals with local companies after becoming an overnight celebrity.

He appears to be reveling in his newfound fame and living life in the fast lane.

Watch the video.

Video of Gen Z Goliath BRADLEY MARONGO partying hard with a bevy of beauties pic.twitter.com/XvcSI3eN9N — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 14, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.