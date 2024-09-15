Video of controversial Senator KAREN NYAMU shaking what her mama gave her at Kamba Festival - She was with MIKE SONKO.





Sunday, September 15, 2024 - Controversial Senator Karen Nyamu was among the revellers for the much-hyped Kamba Festival held at the Carnivore Grounds.

The mother of three was captured on camera shaking what her mama gave her as she partied all night.

Nyamu was in the company of former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

In the video, Nyamu is seen dancing to the popular ‘Anguka Nayo’ song as other revellers cheer her.

Watch the video.

Karen Nyamu in rare occasions when she's not giving her opinion on Finance Bill. pic.twitter.com/F4PSaeYJ6T — Rodgers Kipembe Mpuru (@RodgersKipembe) September 15, 2024

