UN orders Israel to leave Palestine territory within 12 months







Thursday, September 19, 2024 - The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution Wednesday, September 18 demanding that Israel entirely pull out of Palestinian areas within a year, and called for an embargo on arms that Israel might use in those areas.

The resolution called for Israel to “end without delay its unlawful presence” in “Occupied Palestinian Territory” within 12 months, including all soldiers and civilians.

The resolution welcomed a July ruling by the International Court of Justice that said Israel’s control of Palestinian territories and settlements is illegal and should be withdrawn.

The advisory by the highest United Nations court, also known as the World Court, said this should be done “as rapidly as possible,” while the General Assembly resolution imposed a 12-month deadline.

The UN also called on states to “take steps towards ceasing the importation of any products originating in the Israeli settlements, as well as the provision or transfer of arms, munitions and related equipment to Israel… where there are reasonable grounds to suspect that they may be used in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.”

The resolution was sponsored by the “State of Palestine” and 29 other countries, mostly Muslim nations.

124 countries supported the measure, 14 opposed it, and 43 abstained. Israel, the US, Czechia, and Argentina were the largest countries opposing, along with Pacific island nations. Paraguay and Malawi also opposed the measure.

Many European nations abstained, including Ukraine, the UK, Germany, and Italy, as did Canada and Australia.

Israel said that the resolution ignores October 7, when Palestinian terror group Hamas led a devastating cross-border attack on Israel that killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and during which terrorists abducted 251 people who were taken as hostages to Gaza.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry called the decision “cynical international politics” that would encourage terrorism and harm the chances for peace.

The resolution, the ministry said in a statement posted to X, strengthens Hamas and “the Iranian terrorist state that stands behind it,” while sending a message that “terrorism pays.” It also makes a hostage deal less likely, the ministry argued, referring to efforts via international mediators to reach a ceasefire in exchange for the release of captives.

“Israel will respond accordingly,” the statement threatened but did not lay out exactly how it may retaliate against the Palestinian Authority for the move.

“The Palestinian-led UN resolution which calls for unilateral moves against Israel, will not end the conflict, but will embolden an already RADICALIZED Palestinian Authority,” the ministry added on X. “Peace can and will only be achieved through direct negotiations and the de-radicalization of the PA.”