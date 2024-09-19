UN orders Israel to leave Palestine territory within 12 months

Thursday, September 19, 2024 - The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution Wednesday, September 18 demanding that Israel entirely pull out of Palestinian areas within a year, and called for an embargo on arms that Israel might use in those areas.
The resolution called for Israel to “end without delay its
unlawful presence” in “Occupied Palestinian Territory” within 12 months,
including all soldiers and civilians.
The resolution welcomed a July ruling by the International
Court of Justice that said Israel’s control of Palestinian territories and
settlements is illegal and should be withdrawn.
The advisory by the highest United Nations court, also known
as the World Court, said this should be done “as rapidly as possible,” while
the General Assembly resolution imposed a 12-month deadline.
The UN also called on states to “take steps towards ceasing
the importation of any products originating in the Israeli settlements, as well
as the provision or transfer of arms, munitions and related equipment to
Israel… where there are reasonable grounds to suspect that they may be used in
the Occupied Palestinian Territory.”
The resolution was sponsored by the “State of Palestine” and
29 other countries, mostly Muslim nations.
124 countries supported the measure, 14 opposed it, and 43
abstained. Israel, the US, Czechia, and Argentina were the largest countries
opposing, along with Pacific island nations. Paraguay and Malawi also opposed
the measure.
Many European nations abstained, including Ukraine, the UK,
Germany, and Italy, as did Canada and Australia.
Israel said that the resolution ignores October 7, when
Palestinian terror group Hamas led a devastating cross-border attack on Israel
that killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and during which terrorists
abducted 251 people who were taken as hostages to Gaza.
The Israeli Foreign Ministry called the decision “cynical
international politics” that would encourage terrorism and harm the chances for
peace.
The resolution, the ministry said in a statement posted to
X, strengthens Hamas and “the Iranian terrorist state that stands behind it,”
while sending a message that “terrorism pays.” It also makes a hostage deal
less likely, the ministry argued, referring to efforts via international
mediators to reach a ceasefire in exchange for the release of captives.
“Israel will respond accordingly,” the statement threatened
but did not lay out exactly how it may retaliate against the Palestinian
Authority for the move.
“The Palestinian-led UN resolution which calls for
unilateral moves against Israel, will not end the conflict, but will embolden
an already RADICALIZED Palestinian Authority,” the ministry added on X. “Peace
can and will only be achieved through direct negotiations and the
de-radicalization of the PA.”
0 Comments