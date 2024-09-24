Three-man shortlist for ANTHONY JOSHUA's next fight revealed following his knockout loss to DANIEL DUBOIS







Wednesday, September 25, 2024 - Anthony Joshua's promoter has named three potential opponents that the British heavyweight could take on next to bounce back from his shocking defeat by Daniel Dubois.

Joshua fought his fellow Brit Dubois at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night for the IBF heavyweight title and was knocked out in the fifth round in front of 96,000 fans.

The two-time heavyweight champion has ruled out retiring in the aftermath of the loss, and his promoter Eddie Hearn has already started drawing up a shortlist of opponents for his return to the ring.

Speaking to iFLTV, Hearn revealed that Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, and a rematch with Dubois are all under consideration.

Hearn initially stated Joshua had a rematch clause to face Dubois again while being interviewed in the ring on Saturday night.

However, he has since confirmed that there is no release clause and that Joshua instead has one fight remaining on his contract as part of 'Riyadh Season', which could be against Dubois.