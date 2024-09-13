''This is why you don't give up'' - LADY GAGA reacts to ex-classmate's Facebook Group claiming she'd 'never be famous''







Friday, September 13, 2024 - Lady Gaga fired back at her former NYU classmates who cruelly started a closed Facebook group titled, “Stefani Germanotta, you will never be famous.”

The Grammy award-winning singer, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, finally addressed it this week, saying: “Some people I went to college (with) made this way back when.”

“This is why you can’t give up when people doubt you or put you down—gotta keep going,” Gaga added.





Her response came in the wake of a viral TikTok posted on Tuesday, September 10, showing the infamous page insulting the singer. The page’s cover photo is an old image of Gaga, born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, as a younger, brunette woman with a black X over her face.

The next slide of the TikTok post showed a photo of the “Shallow” singer holding an Oscar with a list of all of her awards, which include 13 Grammy awards, two Golden Globe Awards, 18 MTV Video Music Awards and many other achievements.





Fans praised the singer’s reaction and her rise to success in the comment section of the TikTok video.

“Success is the best revenge,” one person wrote.

“She’s not just famous, she’s THE FAME,” another user added.

The now-deleted Facebook group, made by her classmates at New York University’s Tisch School of the Art, had 12 members at the time of the screenshot.

Gaga started singing and playing piano at a young age and claimed to have been bullied as a pre-teen. She received early admission to NYU after performing at open mic nights in clubs during high school.

Gaga has been outspoken about her experience with bullying throughout high school and college.