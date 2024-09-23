Singer JUSTIN BIEBER focused on 'being a great dad and husband, distances himself from SEAN ‘DIDDY’ COMBS







Monday, September 23, 2024 - Canadian singer, Justin Bieber is reportedly focused on 'being a great dad and husband amid his friend and longtime collaborator Sean "Diddy" Combs' arrest.

A source told PEOPLE exclusively that the musician, 30, is keeping things centred around his wife, Hailey Bieber, and their baby son, Jack Blues, whose birth was announced last month.

“He’s aware of Diddy’s arrest and all the allegations,” the source tells PEOPLE, referring to the 54-year-old rapper’s Sept. 16 arrest following recent sex trafficking and sexual assault lawsuits.

“It’s not anything that he wants to focus on, though,” the source adds of Justin.

The insider notes that the “Peaches” singer has instead “been in a happy bubble since baby Jack was born.”

“He just wants to focus on being a great dad and husband,” they add.

Diddy was arrested at a New York City hotel on Sept. 16 after he was indicted by a grand jury.

Following the arrest, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams released a statement that Diddy had been taken into custody by federal agents based on a then-sealed indictment. Unsealed the following day, it revealed that the rapper-producer was charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

At the time of Diddy's arrest, his lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, said in a statement to PEOPLE that his client is "an innocent man with nothing to hide."

"We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office," Agnifilo said.

"Sean 'Diddy' Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community. He is an imperfect person but he is not a criminal."

Justin announced the arrival of his and Hailey’s son on Friday, Aug. 23.

At the time, the musician shared a shot of the little one’s foot on Instagram. "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER," he captioned the post.

A source close to Justin recently told PEOPLE that he and his model-entrepreneur wife, 27, are “both overjoyed” about being first-time parents.

The source also said that the “baby is such a miracle” and "the pregnancy was something that they very much wished and prayed for.”

"The day they found out that Hailey was pregnant was the best ever for Justin. He was over the moon with excitement. It was a big celebration for them,” they said, adding that "Justin's already a great dad.”