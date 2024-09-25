SHOCK as an Indian man is ambushed and shot dead outside his residence in Parklands - The killers let a chilling note.





Wednesday, September 25, 2024 - The tranquil neighbourhood of Parklands, Nairobi was on Tuesday evening shaken by the shocking murder of a 36-year-old man of Asian descent Sagar Panara who was fatally shot in what police believe to be a premeditated attack.

Panara, a former employee of MART Networks, was ambushed while driving home from the Aga Khan Sports Club in his white Toyota Corolla.

Authorities suspect that the assailants followed him from the club and attacked him at the entrance of his residence.

Following the attack, Panara was rushed to Aga Khan Hospital by police responding to the scene but succumbed to his injuries.

At the crime scene, police discovered six leaflets left by the attackers with a chilling message: “VACATE NAROK LAND, ONE PANARA DOWN.”

This cryptic note has led investigators to suspect that the attack may be linked to a land dispute in Narok.

Authorities are now working to determine if Panara’s family has any ties to the land in question and whether these connections could have provoked the violent attack.

