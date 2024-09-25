SHOCK as an Indian man is ambushed and shot dead outside his residence in Parklands - The killers let a chilling note.

Wednesday, September 25, 2024 - The tranquil neighbourhood of Parklands, Nairobi was on Tuesday evening shaken by the shocking murder of a 36-year-old man of Asian descent Sagar Panara who was fatally shot in what police believe to be a premeditated attack.
Panara, a former employee of MART
Networks, was ambushed while driving home from the Aga Khan Sports Club in his
white Toyota Corolla.
Authorities suspect that the
assailants followed him from the club and attacked him at the entrance of his
residence.
Following the attack, Panara
was rushed to Aga Khan Hospital by police responding to the scene but succumbed
to his injuries.
At the crime scene, police discovered six
leaflets left by the attackers with a chilling message: “VACATE NAROK LAND, ONE
PANARA DOWN.”
This cryptic note has led
investigators to suspect that the attack may be linked to a land dispute in
Narok.
Authorities are now working
to determine if Panara’s family has any ties to the land in question and
whether these connections could have provoked the violent attack.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments