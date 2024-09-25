See photo of newly ‘improved’ statue of FAITH KIPKEYON in Eldoret City - Are Governors addicted to mediocrity?

Wednesday, September 25, 2024 - The Uasin Gishu County government under the leadership of Governor Jonathan Biii has unveiled a newly ‘improved’ statue of celebrated athlete Faith Kipyegon in Eldoret City.
Kipyegon's statue was removed in August after it was ridiculed
and described as "embarrassing"
and a poorly done "joke" when Eldoret was being elevated to a city.
The statue
was removed overnight before President William Ruto officially designated
Eldoret a city.
However,
the new statue is also poorly done.
See the trending photo.
