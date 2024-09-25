See photo of newly ‘improved’ statue of FAITH KIPKEYON in Eldoret City - Are Governors addicted to mediocrity?



Wednesday, September 25, 2024 - The Uasin Gishu County government under the leadership of Governor Jonathan Biii has unveiled a newly ‘improved’ statue of celebrated athlete Faith Kipyegon in Eldoret City.

Kipyegon's statue was removed in August after it was ridiculed and described as "embarrassing" and a poorly done "joke" when Eldoret was being elevated to a city.

The statue was removed overnight before President William Ruto officially designated Eldoret a city.

However, the new statue is also poorly done.

See the trending photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.