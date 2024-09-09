RUTO’s deal with Adani is a scam and must be rejected by any means necessary– KALONZO incites Kenyans to occupy JKIA





Monday, September 9, 2024 - Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has added fuel to the fire over the controversial deal between President William Ruto’s government and the Indian company Adani Group to take over the operations of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Speaking during a church service at St Paul ACK Nyathuna, Kabete Town, Kalonzo strongly opposed the deal and accused the government of engaging in shady deals behind the scenes.

He accused Ruto of harboring ulterior motives over the deal.

"How can we sell our international airport just like that?" he posed. "Of all the scams this country has seen, the Adani scam is unbelievable."

"They're engaging in secret deals without engaging the public, Parliament, the Senate or the National Assembly. That's why we have to say no."

The former Vice President also criticized the government for proceeding with the Adani deal without engaging in public participation.

Similar sentiments were echoed by former Defence CS Eugene Wamalwa who alleged that the Adani group was rejected in other first-world countries because it is a rogue company.

"The Adani group was rejected in Australia and Sri Lanka. In Bangladesh, there were protests and the regime failed because of this group which has now been brought to Kenya," he alleged.

Kalonzo has been on a mission to strengthen his presidential bid ahead of the 2027 polls and he appears to have upped his political game since Azimio Leader Raila Odinga confirmed his intentions to go for the African Union Commission (AUC) Chairmanship job.

