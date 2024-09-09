RUTO’s deal with Adani is a scam and must be rejected by any means necessary– KALONZO incites Kenyans to occupy JKIA

Monday, September 9, 2024 - Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has added fuel to the fire over the controversial deal between President William Ruto’s government and the Indian company Adani Group to take over the operations of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).
Speaking during a church service
at St Paul ACK Nyathuna, Kabete Town, Kalonzo strongly opposed the deal and
accused the government of engaging in shady deals behind the scenes.
He accused Ruto of harboring
ulterior motives over the deal.
"How can we sell our
international airport just like that?" he posed. "Of all the scams
this country has seen, the Adani scam is unbelievable."
"They're engaging in secret
deals without engaging the public, Parliament, the Senate or the National
Assembly. That's why we have to say no."
The former Vice President also criticized the government for proceeding with the Adani deal without engaging in public participation.
Similar sentiments were echoed by
former Defence CS Eugene Wamalwa who alleged that the Adani group was rejected
in other first-world countries because it is a rogue company.
"The Adani group was rejected
in Australia and Sri Lanka. In Bangladesh, there were protests and the regime
failed because of this group which has now been brought to Kenya," he
alleged.
Kalonzo has been on a mission to
strengthen his presidential bid ahead of the 2027 polls and he appears to have
upped his political game since Azimio Leader Raila Odinga confirmed his
intentions to go for the African Union Commission (AUC) Chairmanship job.
