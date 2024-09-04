RUTO’s deal with Adani Group to take over JKIA criticised as India raises a red flag – Look!





Wednesday, September 4, 2024 – President William Ruto’s deal with Indian company Adani Holdings to take over Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) has raised tension both in Kenya and India.

The ongoing negotiations, which have already sparked protests in Kenya, are now being linked to growing unrest in India, where opposition leaders warn the situation could escalate into a diplomatic crisis.

This development comes as a 16-member Kenyan delegation touched down in Mumbai earlier this week to conduct due diligence on the Ksh246 billion investment proposal from Adani Group, which is seeking to modernise JKIA’s aging infrastructure.

Under the proposal, Adani is seeking a 30-year exclusive concession at JKIA, which includes a clause preventing the Kenyan government from constructing another airport during this period.

Additionally, Adani wants authority over any upgrades across Kenya's 38 airports.

The proposal also stipulates tax exemptions, control over airport fees, and significant influence over the hiring and firing of airport personnel.

In India, the proposal is being scrutinized not just for its business implications but for the potential geopolitical fallout.

Jairam Ramesh, a senior figure in the Indian National Congress, has cautioned that the protests in Kenya against the Adani Group’s involvement could quickly morph into a broader anti-India sentiment.

“The proposed takeover of Nairobi airport by the Adani Group has sparked widespread protests in Kenya. This is a matter of grave concern for India,” Ramesh said in a statement.

“The protests could easily convert into anger against India and the Indian Government, especially given the well-known friendship between Adani and our Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Ramesh pointed to previous controversies involving Adani projects in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, which have similarly triggered unrest and damaged India’s reputation in those countries.

