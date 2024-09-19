RUTO undermines GACHAGUA in broad daylight as he meets Nyeri MPs at State House behind his back – Look!





Thursday, September 19, 2024 - The political fallout between President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, played out yesterday after the Head of State met MPs from Nyeri behind the DP’s back.

The State House meeting in Nairobi revealed the true extent of the deepening political standoff between the president and his deputy.

According to sources at State House, the meeting was held after an invitation from the President to discuss development projects among other issues.

"Met Nyeri MPs, State House Nairobi, and discussed the government's road, stadia, fresh produce markets and water programmes in the county,’’ Ruto shared after the meeting.

During the meeting, Ruto announced that Othaya Hospital in Nyeri, which in the past had been an annex of Kenyatta National Hospital, would be elevated to the level of a parastatal.

Gachagua’s absence from the meeting was suspect considering that he is not only the Mt. Kenya kingpin but also hails from Nyeri.

Gachagua’s position in the government has in the recent past been hounded by perceived political differences that have placed him at odds with his boss.

This came in the wake of an extensive tour by the Deputy President around the Mt Kenya region to rally support as the regional kingpin.

The Kenyan DAILY POST