Reporter who inspected TRUMP's ear weeks after assassination attempt reveals what she saw







Wednesday, September 11, 2024 - A New York times Magazine reporter, Olivia Nuzzi says she was allowed to inspect Donald Trump's recently shot at ear during an interview, and has given her opinion, declaring it 'normal and incredible and fine'.

A 20-year-old gunman attempted to kill the former president on July 13 at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, only to graze Trump's ear, which was left bloodied.

Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, fired eight bullets at the crowd, striking Trump's ear and hitting three rally attendees, one fatally.

The Secret Service's counter sniper team took out the shooter. They said the male shooter began firing from an elevated position outside the rally grounds before being killed. Two other people were critically-injured by the gunfire.

Nuzzi profiled Trump at Florida just a few weeks after the shooting but couldn't hold back when discussing the condition of Trump's ear.

Trump tapped the spot where he was shot, which led Nuzzi to write: 'An ear had never appeared to have gone through less'.

'The particular spot that he identified with his tap was pristine. I scanned carefully the rest of the terrain. It looked normal and incredible and fine', she added.





She said that she could spot a small sliver of Trump's ear that appeared to have been shot.

'Except there, on the tiniest patch of this tiny sculpture of skin, a minor distortion that resembled not a crucifixion wound but the distant aftermath of a sunburn.'

Trump himself speaking about the wound, said;.

'It's a railroad track. They didn't need a stitch. You know, it's funny. Usually, something like that would be considered a surreal experience, where you sort of don't realize it, and yet there was no surrealism in this case,' he told Nuzzi.

'I felt immediately that I got hit by a bullet. I also knew it was my ear. It's amazing. And the ear, as you know, is a big bleeder.'