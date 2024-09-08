RENO OMOKRI celebrates current wife by listing her endearing qualities







Sunday, September 8, 2024 - Reno Omokri has gone on Instagram to celebrate his wife.

He shared a photo of them together as he extolled her virtues.

He wrote:

"Today, I want to praise my wife. She is a beauty queen who has devoted her life to God and, after Him, to me. My mother spoiled me. And I thought spoiling was over for me. Then, I married my wife and got another mother, a pure met-at-home lover.

"A woman who does not know how to quarrel. A being of pure joy that radiates unconditional love. Totally devoid of materialism. Incapable of malice.

"The only thing she puts before her husband is her God. Every other person, she has queued behind me.

"I got a package of purity, humility, and beauty. May God bless all men who fear Him with the type of blessing He gave me."

Reno's marriage to her is his second. They have a daughter named Ebele.

He has two sons and a daughter from his previous marriage.