Queen MARGRETHE of Denmark hospitalised after fall







Thursday, September 19, 2024 - Queen Margrethe of Denmark has been hospitalised following a fall at Fredensborg Castle.

The royal, 84, is in stable condition, but will remain in the hospital for monitoring, a statement from the palace said.

Margrethe, a third cousin of Queen Elizabeth, was scheduled to participate in an event at Aarhus University on Friday but has now pulled out.

Her Majesty, known for her chain-smoking and love of dachshunds, was last seen on Monday as she attended the Rungstedlund Prize 2024 at the Karen Blixen Museum.

Despite resigning in her New Year's Eve speech last year, the monarch remains active and performs royal duties alongside her son.

Fredensborg Castle, on the Dutch island of Zealand, is the royal family's country seat where they spend the summer.

Margrethe shocked the nation with the announcement of her abdication during her New Year's Eve live television segment.

Just 14 days later, Margrethe, who ruled for 52 years, signed away the throne at a Council of State meeting, and her son, Frederik, was crowned King of Denmark.

She said one of the reasons why she chose to give up the throne was because of her health issues, adding that she underwent surgery for her back in February 2023.

She said: 'It went well, thanks to the skilled healthcare staff who took care of me. Of course, the operation also gave rise to thinking about the future - whether the time had come to leave the responsibility to the next generation.'

She is still known as Her Majesty Queen Margrethe and can fill in as regent if King Frederik, Queen Mary, and Crown Prince Christian are abroad, ill or on holiday.