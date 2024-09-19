Queen MARGRETHE of Denmark hospitalised after fall

Thursday, September 19, 2024 - Queen Margrethe of Denmark has been hospitalised following a fall at Fredensborg Castle.
The royal, 84, is in stable condition, but will remain in
the hospital for monitoring, a statement from the palace said.
Margrethe, a third cousin of Queen Elizabeth, was scheduled
to participate in an event at Aarhus University on Friday but has now pulled
out.
Her Majesty, known for her chain-smoking and love of
dachshunds, was last seen on Monday as she attended the Rungstedlund Prize 2024
at the Karen Blixen Museum.
Despite resigning in her New Year's Eve speech last year,
the monarch remains active and performs royal duties alongside her son.
Fredensborg Castle, on the Dutch island of Zealand, is the
royal family's country seat where they spend the summer.
Margrethe shocked the nation with the announcement of
her abdication during her New Year's Eve live television segment.
Just 14 days later, Margrethe, who ruled for 52 years,
signed away the throne at a Council of State meeting, and her son, Frederik,
was crowned King of Denmark.
She said one of the reasons why she chose to give up the
throne was because of her health issues, adding that she underwent surgery for
her back in February 2023.
She said: 'It went well, thanks to the skilled healthcare
staff who took care of me. Of course, the operation also gave rise to thinking
about the future - whether the time had come to leave the responsibility to the
next generation.'
She is still known as Her Majesty Queen Margrethe and
can fill in as regent if King Frederik, Queen Mary, and Crown Prince Christian
are abroad, ill or on holiday.
