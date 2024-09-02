Posh Benz belonging to suspected fraudster, VICTOR BETT, was written off after being involved in an accident along Thika Road while drunk - His 2 friends died on the spot (VIDEO).





Monday, September 2, 2024 - A luxurious Mercedes Benz belonging to suspected fraudster, Victor Bett, was involved in a fatal accident along Thika Road after colliding head-on with a lorry.

Victor came to the limelight a few months ago after he was abducted by DCI officers in Juja while playing pool with his friends.

He was linked to card fraud and other online scams.

It is now emerging that he was released after the kidnapping incident was highlighted in the media.

Reports indicate that Victor and his friends were driving from a nightclub while heavily drunk when the accident occurred.

Two of his friends died on the spot.

Watch a video of his ill-fated Mercedes Benz.

Posh Benz belonging to suspected fraudster, VICTOR BETT, was written off after being involved in an accident along Thika Road while drunk - His 2 friends died on the spot pic.twitter.com/7xvBYFdZtn — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 2, 2024

