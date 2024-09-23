"No," bride allegedly objects after a bridesmaid urged her to kneel to give the groom cake at her wedding (VIDEO)







Monday, September 23, 2024 - A bride was filmed allegedly objecting after her bridesmaid advised her to kneel to feed her groom.

The video shared online shows the bride cutting out cake and putting in a plate at her wedding reception.

Her bridesmaid approaches and whispers something to her. But the bride frowns and responds with an empathic "no".

The social media user who shared the video wrote in the caption: "Her bridesmaid was asking her to kneel before giving the cake to her Hubby, she said no."

Watch below