Moment alleged criminal fighting police officers, gets tear-gassed and run over by a police robot (VIDEO)

A robot has come out tops in its battle against a man who refused to surrender to police.
Felix Delarosa, 39, had barricaded himself inside a motel in
Texas and was in a standoff with police on Wednesday morning, September 18.
The alleged criminal held what looked like a Bible and could
be seen through a broken window inside the room speaking on the phone according
to a report by KCDB.
The man, who had a warrant out for his arrest for another
crime, shot at police when they tried to make contact with him.
Police then called the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT
team, whose negotiators were also met with gunfire by Felix. Despite efforts to
convince Delarosa to peacefully surrender, the suspect continued to open fire
inside the motel room and at police.
Police Officials then deployed the Bomb Squad Robot to
the room.
A video shows the robot approaching Delarosa, who throws a
blanket over it. The robot goes to the window and moves the sheet enough to
spray tear gas into the room.
Moments later, Delarosa climbs out of the window clutching
his face and stays on his hands and knees in visible pain.
The robot then dives over and climbs on top of Delarosa’s
legs and body, in an apparent sign of victory.
Delarosa was transported by ambulance to the University
Medical Center.




