Moment alleged criminal fighting police officers, gets tear-gassed and run over by a police robot (VIDEO)







Sunday, September 22, 2024 - A robot has come out tops in its battle against a man who refused to surrender to police.

Felix Delarosa, 39, had barricaded himself inside a motel in Texas and was in a standoff with police on Wednesday morning, September 18.

The alleged criminal held what looked like a Bible and could be seen through a broken window inside the room speaking on the phone according to a report by KCDB.

The man, who had a warrant out for his arrest for another crime, shot at police when they tried to make contact with him.

Police then called the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, whose negotiators were also met with gunfire by Felix. Despite efforts to convince Delarosa to peacefully surrender, the suspect continued to open fire inside the motel room and at police.

Police Officials then deployed the Bomb Squad Robot to the room.

A video shows the robot approaching Delarosa, who throws a blanket over it. The robot goes to the window and moves the sheet enough to spray tear gas into the room.

Moments later, Delarosa climbs out of the window clutching his face and stays on his hands and knees in visible pain.

The robot then dives over and climbs on top of Delarosa’s legs and body, in an apparent sign of victory.

Delarosa was transported by ambulance to the University Medical Center.

Watch the video below