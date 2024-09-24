Manhunt for stranger who snatched baby girl from mum’s arms as train pulled into station







Wednesday, September 25, 2024 - An urgent manhunt has been launched after a stranger attempted to abduct a baby girl by snatching her off her mother’s arms on a train in Nottinghamshire, UK.

The incident happened on board a train as it was about to stop at Worksop station.

A man grabbed a baby girl out of her mum’s arms and "took off down the carriage with her," detectives said.

A relative "managed to grab the baby back" before the man could take her away.

Now an investigation has launched into the attempted abduction which took place at about 7.30pm on Saturday, August 17.

The mother was preparing to leave the train with her baby when they were targeted by the unknown man.

The man – described as a "stranger" by British Transport Police – left the train at Barnsley, South Yorkshire.

Detectives released CCTV footage of a man they believe can help with the probe.

He appeared to wear a red polo t-shirt and had light brown hair in a CCTV image.