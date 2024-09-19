"It's my world" - American tourist in the Philippines brags as he goes on homophobic rant in front of locals and threatens to call police on them (VIDEO)







Thursday, September 19, 2024 - An American tourist was recorded launching a homophobic rant at young people in the Philippines.

The foreigner spotted the teenagers, including transgenders, sitting on the pavement outside the entrance of his hotel in Manila, waiting for their food on September 9.

He allegedly took offence with the locals imitating catwalk models' feminine walks while waiting for a food delivery.

Footage shows the unidentified man wearing a white shirt, black pants, and slippers, telling the youngsters, “you are degenerates” and that “it's my world”.

He said in the video: “No one wants you here. You are degenerates. You're mentally deranged. You should go away.”

At first, the group ignored the foreigner, with one of them continuing to scroll on his phone, until he threatened to call the police on them.

He said: “We're gonna call the cops on you.”

One of the young locals recording the incident, Khloe, asked him: “For what?”

The man answered: "We don't want this bulls*** in front of our hotel, go away. You guys are fagg*ts and we don't want you here.

“You're being inappropriate. There's kids around.”

He added: “You need to take a look about what you're doing in life. I have everything here. You're being very inappropriate.”

Khloe then told him: “We're Filipinos.”

The man answered: “Yeah, you're fagg*ts. No one will want you here. I don't care if it's my country. It's my world.”

As the tension escalated, Khloe told the foreigner: “You can stay in your own lane. I don't want to fight with you. We had enough.”

However, the foreigner told them: “I hope you guys just die. You're destroying the world.”

After more than two minutes of confrontation, the American tourist returned to his hotel.

After the incident, transgender Khloe said they were only waiting for their food delivery when the foreigner approached them.

She said: “It was a very traumatic experience. We did not expect that a foreigner could do that to us when we were not doing anything wrong.”

Khloe added that the foreigner had even reported them to the hotel guard.

She said: "The guard talked to us and we explained what happened. He took our side and apologised to us for their guest's behaviour.

“We didn't do anything wrong. We didn't harm him in any way. We were just sitting down waiting for a food delivery and joking around with each other.”

Khloe said she and her friends have not reported the incident to authorities but hopes there will be more laws to protect them from abuse.

She said: “We really need to address this issue so that our experience does not happen again to others.”

The Philippines is often seen as one of Southeast Asia's more LGBTQ-friendly countries, but it has struggled to pass a law that would criminalise discrimination based on sexual orientation. One major reason is the strong influence of Catholicism in the country, with many people holding traditional beliefs that conflict with LGBTQ rights.

