"It's my world" - American tourist in the Philippines brags as he goes on homophobic rant in front of locals and threatens to call police on them (VIDEO)

Thursday, September 19, 2024 - An American tourist was recorded launching a homophobic rant at young people in the Philippines.
The foreigner spotted the teenagers, including transgenders,
sitting on the pavement outside the entrance of his hotel in Manila, waiting
for their food on September 9.
He allegedly took offence with the locals imitating catwalk
models' feminine walks while waiting for a food delivery.
Footage shows the unidentified man wearing a white shirt,
black pants, and slippers, telling the youngsters, “you are degenerates” and
that “it's my world”.
He said in the video: “No one wants you here. You are
degenerates. You're mentally deranged. You should go away.”
At first, the group ignored the foreigner, with one of them
continuing to scroll on his phone, until he threatened to call the police on
them.
He said: “We're gonna call the cops on you.”
One of the young locals recording the incident, Khloe, asked
him: “For what?”
The man answered: "We don't want this bulls*** in front
of our hotel, go away. You guys are fagg*ts and we don't want you here.
“You're being inappropriate. There's kids around.”
He added: “You need to take a look about what you're doing
in life. I have everything here. You're being very inappropriate.”
Khloe then told him: “We're Filipinos.”
The man answered: “Yeah, you're fagg*ts. No one will want
you here. I don't care if it's my country. It's my world.”
As the tension escalated, Khloe told the foreigner: “You can
stay in your own lane. I don't want to fight with you. We had enough.”
However, the foreigner told them: “I hope you guys just die.
You're destroying the world.”
After more than two minutes of confrontation, the American
tourist returned to his hotel.
After the incident, transgender Khloe said they were only
waiting for their food delivery when the foreigner approached them.
She said: “It was a very traumatic experience. We did not
expect that a foreigner could do that to us when we were not doing anything
wrong.”
Khloe added that the foreigner had even reported them to the
hotel guard.
She said: "The guard talked to us and we explained what
happened. He took our side and apologised to us for their guest's behaviour.
“We didn't do anything wrong. We didn't harm him in any way.
We were just sitting down waiting for a food delivery and joking around with
each other.”
Khloe said she and her friends have not reported the
incident to authorities but hopes there will be more laws to protect them from
abuse.
She said: “We really need to address this issue so that our
experience does not happen again to others.”
The Philippines is often seen as one of Southeast Asia's
more LGBTQ-friendly countries, but it has struggled to pass a law that would
criminalise discrimination based on sexual orientation. One major reason is the
strong influence of Catholicism in the country, with many people holding
traditional beliefs that conflict with LGBTQ rights.
