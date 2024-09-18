It was a lifestyle not a crime - DIDDY's female lawyer defends his baby oil parties as she differentiates him from JEFFREY EPSTEIN and R. KELLY







Wednesday, September 18, 2024 - Embattled Hip-hop icon, Diddy's baby-oil soaked 'freak off' orgies were a lifestyle choice, not a crime and do not make him the new Jeffrey Epstein, the rapper's lawyer, who happens to be a female has stated.

The rapper's lawyer Teny Geragos (pictured top left) appeared Wednesday, September 18 on NewsNation's Cuomo to defend Diddy, who was charged with racketeering and sex trafficking on Tuesday in a New York federal court.

'He's innocent,' Geragos told Chris Cuomo after 54-year-old Diddy, real name Sean Combs was denied bail and ordered to remain in pre-trial detention.

The lawyer added: 'A lifestyle and being present in activities doesn't mean he committed a crime. Those activities and the lifestyle is not criminal.

'What was notable today, what my partner Mark said in court, is they never once said that these women didn't consent to what happened, not once.'

Geragos also noted that Diddy was not charged with any crimes related to minors.

'The difference here between R Kelly, between Epstein, is no charges relating to minors,' she said.

Diddy on Tuesday was sent to jail to await trial in a federal sex trafficking case that accuses him of presiding over a sordid empire of sexual crimes protected by blackmail and shocking acts of violence.

Diddy has been accused of inducing female victims and male sex workers into drugged-up, sometimes days-long sexual performances dubbed 'Freak Offs.'

It was also revealed that a thousand bottles of baby oil were discovered during searches of his properties.

Prosecutors also allege that women who participated in the freak-offs were so worn out by the marathon sex sessions they needed IV drips afterwards.

The indictment of Diddy also refers partially to an attack on his former girlfriend, the R&B singer Cassie, that was captured on video.

Another Diddy lawyer Marc Agnifilo said the relationship between Diddy and Cassie was not coercive.

'Is it sex trafficking? Not if everybody wants to be there,' Agnifilo said, arguing that authorities were intruding on his client’s private life.

The case continues.