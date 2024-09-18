It was a lifestyle not a crime - DIDDY's female lawyer defends his baby oil parties as she differentiates him from JEFFREY EPSTEIN and R. KELLY

Wednesday, September 18, 2024 - Embattled Hip-hop icon, Diddy's baby-oil soaked 'freak off' orgies were a lifestyle choice, not a crime and do not make him the new Jeffrey Epstein, the rapper's lawyer, who happens to be a female has stated.
The rapper's lawyer Teny Geragos (pictured top left)
appeared Wednesday, September 18 on NewsNation's Cuomo to defend Diddy, who was
charged with racketeering and sex trafficking on Tuesday in a New York federal
court.
'He's innocent,' Geragos told Chris Cuomo after 54-year-old
Diddy, real name Sean Combs was denied bail and ordered to remain in pre-trial
detention.
The lawyer added: 'A lifestyle and being present in
activities doesn't mean he committed a crime. Those activities and the
lifestyle is not criminal.
'What was notable today, what my partner Mark said in court,
is they never once said that these women didn't consent to what happened, not
once.'
Geragos also noted that Diddy was not charged with any
crimes related to minors.
'The difference here between R Kelly, between Epstein, is no
charges relating to minors,' she said.
Diddy on Tuesday was sent to jail to await trial in a
federal sex trafficking case that accuses him of presiding over a sordid empire
of sexual crimes protected by blackmail and shocking acts of violence.
Diddy has been accused of inducing female victims and male
sex workers into drugged-up, sometimes days-long sexual performances dubbed
'Freak Offs.'
It was also revealed that a thousand bottles of baby oil
were discovered during searches of his properties.
Prosecutors also allege that women who participated in the
freak-offs were so worn out by the marathon sex sessions they needed IV drips
afterwards.
The indictment of Diddy also refers partially to an attack
on his former girlfriend, the R&B singer Cassie, that was captured on
video.
Another Diddy lawyer Marc Agnifilo said the relationship
between Diddy and Cassie was not coercive.
'Is it sex trafficking? Not if everybody wants to be there,'
Agnifilo said, arguing that authorities were intruding on his client’s private
life.
The case continues.
