If your home is messed up, I'll clean it. If you have no furniture, we can sit on the floor – LADY pens letter to her future husband







Thursday, September 26, 2024 - A Sweden based Zambian woman, Maureen Bahema, who described herself as a lover of Jesus Christ, has taken to X to write pen a note to her future husband.

“Dear future husband If I come over to your house, you don't have to explain why you don't have this or that,” she wrote on Wednesday, September 25.

"If you don't have food or drinks, I'll buy us some. If your home is messed up, I don't care, I'll help you clean it. If your TV is small, I don't care, something is better than nothing. No cable, let's play cards!

“No furniture, we can sit on the floor. You don’t have to feel bad or embarrassed it’s very normal. I'm your friend, I’m your family. I’m your woman.”



