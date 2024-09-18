Girl, 8, filmed driving parents’ car for 10 miles to go shopping on her own (VIDEO)







Wednesday, September 18, 2024 - An eight-year-old girl drove her mother’s car alone for more than 10 miles to go shopping in a Target store.

The girl’s family called cops around 7am on Sunday, September 15, to report that she – as well as their Nissan SUV – were missing from their Ohio home.

CCTV footage from a next-door neighbour seemed to show the girl driving away in the SUV "with no one but herself," according to a Bedford Police Department incident report obtained by WKYC.

Meanwhile, cops received a call about a young child driving east on Rockside Road in a vehicle matching the description. Flock cameras detected the SUV going east on Pettibone Road.

Then cops got a call reporting that the SUV was at a car park at a Target store in Bainbridge.

The young adventurer was inside, as the police department confirmed the "8-year-old took mommy’s car this morning and drove to Target in Bainbridge to shop".

"Well, I’ve finally found a woman who’s in more of a hurry to shop at Target than my wife. More of a hurry by 8 years," wrote the department on Facebook.

"Thankfully she made it and was immediately located by Bainbridge Police."

The girl’s relatives called the store and took her home safely, along with their SUV.

"Not sure what she bought, or if she was even able to use her Target app to save 5%," joked the department.

"We did let her finish her Frappuccino. We’re not mean."

Police said the girl is too young to be criminally charged, Nexstar’s WJW reported.

No one was injured in the incident.

The girl did admit to cops though, that she hit a mailbox which damaged the vehicle.

Watch the video below.