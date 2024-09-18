Girl, 8, filmed driving parents’ car for 10 miles to go shopping on her own (VIDEO)

Wednesday, September 18, 2024 - An eight-year-old girl drove her mother’s car alone for more than 10 miles to go shopping in a Target store.
The girl’s family called cops around 7am on Sunday,
September 15, to report that she – as well as their Nissan SUV – were missing
from their Ohio home.
CCTV footage from a next-door neighbour seemed to show
the girl driving away in the SUV "with no one but herself," according
to a Bedford Police Department incident report obtained by WKYC.
Meanwhile, cops received a call about a young child driving
east on Rockside Road in a vehicle matching the description. Flock cameras
detected the SUV going east on Pettibone Road.
Then cops got a call reporting that the SUV was at a car
park at a Target store in Bainbridge.
The young adventurer was inside, as the police department
confirmed the "8-year-old took mommy’s car this morning and drove to
Target in Bainbridge to shop".
"Well, I’ve finally found a woman who’s in more of a
hurry to shop at Target than my wife. More of a hurry by 8 years," wrote
the department on Facebook.
"Thankfully she made it and was immediately located by
Bainbridge Police."
The girl’s relatives called the store and took her home
safely, along with their SUV.
"Not sure what she bought, or if she was even able to
use her Target app to save 5%," joked the department.
"We did let her finish her Frappuccino. We’re not
mean."
Police said the girl is too young to be criminally charged,
Nexstar’s WJW reported.
No one was injured in the incident.
The girl did admit to cops though, that she hit a mailbox
which damaged the vehicle.
Watch the video below.
"IT LOOKS LIKE A KID": Dashcam video appears to show an 8-year-old girl behind the wheel of her family’s car — and on her way to Target. STORY: https://t.co/p6QPppB8tS pic.twitter.com/33GlG7m1jr— WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) September 18, 2024
