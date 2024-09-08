Georgia school shooter COLT GRAY, 14, appears in court on murder charges







Sunday, September 8, 2024 - Georgia school shooter Colt Gray made his first court appearance on Friday, a day after his father was also arrested for allowing his son to have a weapon.

The 14-year-old is accused of using a semiautomatic assault-style rifle to kill two students and two teachers at Apalachee High School in Winder, outside Atlanta, on Wednesday, September 5.

His father, Colin Gray, 53, is set to appear shortly after his son in the same courtroom, charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two of second-degree murder, and eight of cruelty to children.

The teen appeared in person at Barrow County Superior Court. He was handcuffed in front of his body and looked down, with his hair covering his face, throughout the hearing.

He spoke softly only to Judge Mingledorff, replying ‘yes sir’ when asked to confirm his name, that he could read and write, and that he had a right to an attorney.

Gray's attorney did not request bond for the teenager and was seen pacing around the courtroom before his client was brought infant by the judge for a second time.

Judge Mingledorff brought Gray back in to correct a statement he made, telling him: ‘I wanted to make it clear to you that the penalty does not include death. It includes life without the possibility of parole or with the possibility of parole.’

Gray looked down at his feet as he entered the court, staring straight at the judge as he spoke during the short 8-minute hearing. The teenager is being represented by Zain Harman.

His father will receive alternative counsel for his son, following his arrest on Thursday afternoon.

The teen’s father was charged Thursday in connection with the shooting, including with counts of involuntary manslaughter and second-degree murder, Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Chris Hosey.

'His charges are directly connected with the actions of his son and allowing him to possess a weapon,' Hosey said.

Gray was arrested on Wednesday minutes after authorities say he opened fire on students and teachers, killing four. Colt reportedly told police 'I did it' when read his Miranda rights.

Public records show that Gray's mother, Marcee Gray, has a criminal record dating back to 2007 and spent time in jail as recently as this past April and was banned from contacting her father Colin without a third-party intermediary.

Marcee, 43, has a record across four Georgia counties and includes drug use, domestic violence, and property damage, as well as civil claims of fraud.

The family home was raided on Wednesday afternoon, with FBI investigators seizing firearms and evidence.