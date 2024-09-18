Former Man United striker ANTHONY MARTIAL joins AEK Athens on free transfer







Wednesday, September 18, 2024 - Former Manchester United star, Anthony Martial has completed a shock move to a European club.

The French striker has been a free agent since leaving Manchester United in the summer at the end of his contract, after a nine-year stint at Old Trafford.

Greek giants AEK Athens have announced the signing of the Frenchman as they wrote on X that the 'wizard is coming'.

They also revealed that Martial will be arriving at the Athens International Airport at 8.40pm in Greece tonight, with fans expected to greet him upon his arrival.

SPORT24 previously reported that he was exchanging final documents with the club over a three-year deal.

Martial is said to be in line to earn £2.5million per season with AEK and the deal would have been announced on Monday night if not for a delay, as per SPORT24.

That deal, amounting to £7.5m in total including bonuses, would be the most lucrative in AEK's history.